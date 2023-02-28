NJ state budget delivers another crushing blow to residents (Opinion)

New Jersey government has an ever-increasing and seemingly insatiable appetite for spending your money.

Last year, Gov. Murphy and the Democrat-controlled Legislature delivered a budget that represented a 46% increase in spending over the last year Chris Christie was in office.

The budget delivered in 2022 called for nearly $51 BILLION in spending. In 2017, the state budget was just around $35 billion.

As you know, for the past four years, NJ has led the national pack among states with 7 out of 10 moves being out of state and as reported by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, more than $2 billion in adjusted gross income leaves the state annually.

Have you seen an increase in services? Any tax relief? Most likely the answer is a solid NO. While New Jersey is struggling with the highest-in-the-nation taxes, over-regulation, and the worst climate for small businesses in the country, while New Jerseyans come to grips with a new budget full of over-spending and tax credit "gimmicks," 27 other states have already cut taxes to address the high cost of living as we all struggle in what Republicans have appropriately called Biden-flation.

One of the leading experts on budget and tax policy is my friend Rosemary Becchi who leads a group called "Jersey First." She joined me on air to talk about the latest boondoggle of a budget and how it will impact average New Jersey families.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

