NJ Shutters 5 Home Improvement Companies

Officials in New Jersey have closed five home improvement companies accused of shoddy or nonexistent work and their principal owner has been ordered to pay more than $300,000.Acting Attorney General John Hoffman announced the settlement Thursday against Sulejman Lita of North Haledon.

The state sued Lita last year, alleging he and a man believed to be his cousin used coupons offering free inspections and discount services to get into homes, then damaged chimneys, roofs and gutters so they could force homeowners to pay for expensive repairs. Senior citizens allegedly were targeted.

Authorities say the companies controlled by Sulejman Lita and Liman Lita, also of North Haledon, were AAA Reliable, Old Reliable Construction, A Safeway Construction Inc., A Safeway Construction LLC and A Safeway Improvements.

