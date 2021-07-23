NJ shore traffic: Route 35 to be repaved in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A repaving project gets underway on a popular route to the Jersey Shore on Monday night.

One lane of Route 35 northbound will be closed in Point Pleasant Beach Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. for milling and paving in spots where needed, according to the DOT.

The schedule could change depending on the weather.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said the the good news was that the DOT is responding to numerous complaints about the road. The bad news was that the work was happening immediately.

"After that, we'll have a much better thoroughfare and we'll start on trying to get them to tackle 35 south," the mayor said.

It's part of a larger $10.6 million state-funded contract to maintain various roadways in Monmouth, Ocean, and Mercer counties.

Route 35 runs between the Mantoloking border to the bridge over the Manasquan River.

