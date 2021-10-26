NJ sex offender found with cache of guns, bullets after crash, cops say

MANTOLOKING — A minor crash turned serious when police found a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and bullets in the car of a sex offender early Sunday morning.

Police responding to a single-car crash on Route 35 around 3 a.m. and found the driver, Jeremy Barringer, 46, of Toms River, dressed in body armor with the guns, 59 9mm hollow-point bullets, 80 5.56 hollow-point bullets and three high-capacity magazines with hollow-point bullets.

Barringer is also a Tier 2 sex offender in the New Jersey directory after being prosecuted with sexual assault in Missouri.

Jeremy Barringer (Ocean County Jail)

Mantoloking police said Barringer was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of several types of hollow point bullets eight counts of possession of high capacity magazines and possession of a weapon as a convicted sex offender. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Police did not disclose why Barringer had the guns or where he was headed.

Barringer is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.