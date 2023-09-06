NJ school early dismissals for heat — Wednesday, Sept 6
Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will create a real feel temperature in the low 100s Wednesday leading many districts to end classes early.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday for temperatures that will make it feel as hot inside some schools without air conditioning as it is outside.
"It's hot. It's humid. With very little wind. And very low rain chances. Make sure you dress for the weather and stay hydrated this week," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
Note: Our normal reporting system for school cancellations, early dismissals and delayed openings is offline for maintenance. The listings below are all verified by New Jersey 101.5. Add your school or district to our list with an email to: dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Camden County
- Camden City - All schools on a half day schedule Wednesday and Thursday
- Gloucester Township - Half day schedule Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
- Winslow - Early dismissal schedule Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
Essex County
- Bloomfield - Early dismissal Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
Middlesex County
- Metuchen - Planned early dismissal schedule Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Monmouth County
- All Freehold Regional HIgh School District schools - Early dismissal schedule Wednesday & Thursday
Somerset County
- Bridgewater-Raritan - 4-Hour session day Wednesday and Thursday
Union County
- Rahway Public Schools - Early dismissal Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
