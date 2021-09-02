NJ school closings, schedule changes — Friday, Sept. 3
Flood waters from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida remain on secondary roads and around schools making them inaccessible for a second day in a row.
Fallen trees have knocked out power to thousands of homes and schools. Those same trees are also blocking repair crews from making repairs.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is expecting lots of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the 70s which will help water to recede.
