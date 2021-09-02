NJ school closings, schedule changes — Friday, Sept. 3

Flood waters from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida remain on secondary roads and around schools making them inaccessible for a second day in a row.

Fallen trees have knocked out power to thousands of homes and schools. Those same trees are also blocking repair crews from making repairs.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is expecting lots of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the 70s which will help water to recede.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

9 amazing facts about lightning you probably didn’t know

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.