NJ ride share driver accused of raping teen was already a sex offender

More details have emerged about a Morris County ride-share driver accused of twice raping a teenage girl in his vehicle in 2019.

A Passaic County grand jury handed up indictments against 41-year-old Julio Mejia, of Wharton, on two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count each of second-degree luring or enticing a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The girl was between the ages of 13 and 16 when she was sexually assaulted by Mejia in his vehicle in Prospect Park, between late August 2019 and September 2019, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Mejia already was convicted, once before, of sexually assaulting a minor.

In 2014, he was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court for the separate sexual assault of a young teen, years earlier, according to court records.

Mejia was an active military member at the time of his arrest in January 2020, Valdes said, though she did not disclose which branch of the military in which he was enlisted.