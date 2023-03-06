NJ reveals top 10 consumer complaints of 2022

🔴 More than 1,000 consumer complaints are received each month

🔴 #1 on the list received more than 2,500 complaints alone

🔴 Complaints can be made online or by phone

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received a total of 18,084 official complaints from individuals in 2022.

As part of National Consumer Protection Week, the Division on Monday released its top 10 list of consumer complaints from last year.

"The complaints we receive each year help the Division set its priorities and deploy its resources to best serve New Jersey's consumers," said Cari Fais, acting director. "Our public outreach campaigns and enforcement initiatives are guided by the complaints we receive, and the information consumers provide to us."

The top three categories of 2022 made up nearly one third of all complaints received.

Consumers who believe they have been cheated by a business or suspect any other form of consumer abuse can file an online complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs, or can call 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

The Division's Office of Consumer Protection typically receives more than 1,000 new complaints every month through the online portal. Staff review each complaint to determine whether it's a violation of New Jersey law and warrants follow-up.

NJ's top 10 consumer complaints, 2022 (NJ Division of Consumer Affairs)

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Among the complaints related to motor vehicles were predatory towing, auto-parts pricing, repairs and sales. Throughout 2022, the Division reached settlements with nine car dealerships for violations such as deceptive advertising, failing to list a vehicle's prior accidents, and charging excessive vehicle preparation fees.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.