You may already have a gun in New Jersey and you are already aware of how limited you are in using or transporting it.

We have some of the strictest. most ridiculous gun laws in the country. They seem designed to keep law-abiding people from protecting themselves and exercising their Second Amendment rights. It's what's kept a lot of people in this state from even bothering to apply for a permit to purchase one for protection. If you're a criminal or gang member, you don't really care about the laws and you can go buy one on the black market. Thus the criminals are armed and you're left at the mercy of calling law enforcement for help.

In many areas of the country, law enforcement has been ordered to stand down or has been rendered impotent by cowardly leaders who have allowed lawless violence to go unabated. These scenes of violence and the inability of law enforcement to stop it, has prompted many New Jersey residents to apply for gun permits. People who never thought of purchasing a firearm are lining up at their municipal building or queuing up online to apply. Gun applications have tripled in the first six months of this year and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down for the remainder of the year as unimpeded images of violence across the country appear on our screens on almost a daily basis.

This state doesn't make it easy for law-abiding people to protect themselves with firearms, so make sure you're completely familiar with these ridiculous laws before you decide to go ahead and try to protect yourself. Luckily we haven't seen too much in the way of out-of-control violence here, but a single incident could trigger an outburst of violence that nobody is prepared for ... or willing to stop. Don't worry though, one of the biggest anti-Second Amendment zealots, Gov. Phil Murphy, has armed protection 24/7. So that's good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

