NJ legal weed: More stores cleared for recreational adult cannabis sales

✅ At least 3 more NJ stores approved for adult use marijuana sales are opening

✅ 2 are expansions of medical dispensaries - the other is just recreational sales

✅ Stores are in different counties, as the state’s legal weed market grows

New Jersey has slowly widened the field for legal marijuana sales, with three new dispensaries for recreational adult use opened, all within a week of each other.

MPX NJ Sicklerville was opening its doors on Thursday, now for both recreational adult use sales and the state's enrolled medical marijuana patients.

Union Chill Dispensary in Lambertville welcomed its first customers on Wednesday, as the state’s third dispensary for solely recreational marijuana sales.

And, NJ Leaf in Freehold has announced its expansion beyond medical sales to include recreational adult use — under a license granted this month by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The dispensary in Freehold was holding a first day of summer celebration on June 21, to mark the start of recreational sales to those 21 and older.

Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in Elizabeth on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in Elizabeth on April 21, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). loading...

✅ NJ legal weed business nears three dozen stores in summer 2023

Last summer, the state had about two dozen recreational cannabis sites among approved dispensaries.

As of this month, there were 30 dispensaries cleared to offer both recreational and medical marijuana sales — as well as three sites opened solely for recreational cannabis sales.

In May, the first two standalone recreational weed stores opened, a day apart — Earth & Ivy in New Brunswick and Nova Farms in Woodbury.

NJ legal weed dispensaries (courtesy Nova Farms) loading...

Earth & Ivy has a store near the Rutgers University campus on George Street, while Nova Farms has its business along Mantua Pike.

By April, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission had issued approvals to 51 retailers that would eventually also open as recreational-only dispensaries.

(Sweetspot Dispensary via Google Maps) (Sweetspot Dispensary via Google Maps) loading...

On June 1, the commission also approved four recreational sales applications in Jersey City and one in Hoboken, as reported by NJ.com — clearing the way for another adult use cannabis store to finally open in Hudson County.

So far, 16 counties have seen at least one recreational dispensary open for business — over a year since the first adult use sales began.

UPDATED: All the stores where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult recreational sales in April 2022.

