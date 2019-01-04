MANCHESTER — The owner of an Ocean County performing arts studio was charged with inappropriate interactions with several students.

Michael W. Grande, 43, who owns and teaches at the Westminster School of Performing Arts in the Whiting section of Manchester, was accused by Manchester Police of serving alcohol to students between the ages of 16 and 20. Police said Grande also took pictures and video of them in various stages of undress. Grande was released on summonses, according to police.

Police did not disclose the gender of those involved or how many students were involved.

The Whiting resident is also the Artistic and Education Director for the Westminster Theatre Company. Both are located in a shopping plaza on Lacey Road.

According to its website, high school-age students attend Westminster, where students are encouraged to become "artist scholars and to master the craft of performing arts through the lens of a Christian world perspective."

Police asked anyone involved with similar incidents with Grande to call them at 732-657-2009 ext. 4204.

