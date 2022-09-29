NJ prepares to receive migrants from Florida or Texas

If Texas or Florida were to send migrants to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says we will welcome them.

Murphy confirmed on Wednesday that he held a meeting with multiple state agencies to prepare for arrival, but did not say there was any evidence such an arrival was imminent.

Many consider New Jersey to be so-called sanctuary state, owing to the policies Murphy has implemented since his election at governor, including the 'Immigrant Trust Directive."

That would make New Jersey a possible target of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both have send migrants or asylum seekers by bus and plane to states that are migrant friendly.

Earlier this month, there was a rumor that a plane with migrants aboard was bound for Teterboro Airport, but when the plane landed, it was empty. More than a dozen volunteers from the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice has rushed to meet the plane with welcome packages.

Murphy is rumored to be considering a run for president if Joe Biden decides not to seek reelection. DeSantis, who is considering his own run, may find Murphy an appealing target for one of his migrant flights.

The issue has become an explosive one in the field of national politics, but one that is also being felt in New Jersey.

State Sen. Jim Holzapfel, a Republican, called Murphy "delusional" to think New Jersey is prepared to accept migrants from other states.

"Frankly, the Murphy administration hasn't even proven itself prepared to serve New Jerseyans," Holzapfel said, "Instead of fixing broken government services, Governor Murphy has focused on turning New Jersey into an expensive sanctuary state while our families, seniors, and children are left behind."

Assm. John Catalano says Murphy's priority should be making New Jersey more affordable for those living in New Jersey with legal status.

"Governor Murphy is handing out free health care like lollipops to illegal immigrants while teachers, police officers, and firefighters are getting hit with massive premium increases that few can afford," Catalano saud, "Its another example of this administration bending over backward for lawbreakers while putting the burden on New Jerseyans who play by the rules and pay the bills."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

