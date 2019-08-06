NJ poll: Some gender stereotypes still alive and well

Some gender stereotypes may just never go away, but New Jersey residents are moving on from others, according to poll findings released Tuesday by Rutgers-Eagleton and Fairleigh Dickinson University Polling.

in the poll of 1,250 New Jersey adults, respondents perceive some stark gender differences, by wide margins, when asked whether various personal traits apply more to men or women, or whether there is no difference between the genders.

More than half of respondents view men as more aggressive; 50% view men as more likely to be risk-takers. Women are seen as more compassionate (62%), emotional (63%), and better listeners (47%).

New Jerseyans are twice as likely to rank men as more self-centered and decisive, as well as stubborn.

"Gender stereotypes have real consequences in the outside world," Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University—New Brunswick, told New Jersey 101.5. "It can be personal interactions, it can be professional when it comes to the job market and wages, and it can certainly be political."

Most trait perceptions, however, have shifted toward a more neutral zone since the same questions were asked almost two decades ago.

Heavy majorities believe there is no difference between genders when it comes to traits such as showing intelligence, capable management, ethical behavior, manipulative behavior, people skills and logical thinking.

Male and female views were separated by double digits on certain traits. For example, respondents believe their own gender is more logical and aware. Female residents, meanwhile, are more likely to believe women are better managers, whereas men are three times as likely to choose their own kind as being more decisiveness.

When surveyed in 2003, men were also perceived as more aggressive and risk-takers, but those numbers have softened over the years.

