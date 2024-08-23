NJ cop charged with shoplifting while on-duty at discount retailer

NJ cop charged with shoplifting while on-duty at discount retailer

On-duty Paterson police officer accused of shoplifting (PCPO, Google Maps, Paterson Police Department)

🔹NJ officer accused of shoplifting

🔹Cop was on-duty as security

🔹Man charged with misconduct

A 25-year-old Paterson police pfficer has been accused of stealing clothes while on duty at a store in the city.

Jeury DeJesus-Rodriguez, of Paterson, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Public Integrity Unit.

SEE ALSO: Paterson police accused of domestic assault coverup for NYPD cop

Marshalls store in Paterson (Google Maps, Canva)
loading...

DeJesus-Rodriguez was charged with third-degree official misconduct as well as the disorderly persons offense of shoplifting.

In his capacity as a police officer, DeJesus-Rodriguez did an overtime shift providing security for the Marshalls store in Paterson.

READ MORE: NJ police officer accused of stealing by self-checkout at stores

While working, he took several items of clothing — worth a combined $67 — to an employee bathroom, officials said.

There, DeJesus-Rodriguez removed packaging or price tags and then left without paying for the clothes, authorities said.

DeJesus has been with the Paterson Police Department since January 2022, according to a spokesperson for the police department via the state Attorney General's Office.

He was currently suspended without pay for 30 days and was set for a court hearing on Sept. 9.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools that made the most calls to police

These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters

New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Filed Under: Passaic County, Paterson
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM