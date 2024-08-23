NJ cop charged with shoplifting while on-duty at discount retailer
A 25-year-old Paterson police pfficer has been accused of stealing clothes while on duty at a store in the city.
Jeury DeJesus-Rodriguez, of Paterson, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Public Integrity Unit.
DeJesus-Rodriguez was charged with third-degree official misconduct as well as the disorderly persons offense of shoplifting.
In his capacity as a police officer, DeJesus-Rodriguez did an overtime shift providing security for the Marshalls store in Paterson.
While working, he took several items of clothing — worth a combined $67 — to an employee bathroom, officials said.
There, DeJesus-Rodriguez removed packaging or price tags and then left without paying for the clothes, authorities said.
DeJesus has been with the Paterson Police Department since January 2022, according to a spokesperson for the police department via the state Attorney General's Office.
He was currently suspended without pay for 30 days and was set for a court hearing on Sept. 9.
