NJ places 5 ZIP codes in the nation’s priciest

While California and New York still lead the pack, New Jersey placed 5 ZIP codes in the list of the nation’s most expensive for home buyers.

Realtyhop.com compiles the rankings based on the median sales price of homes year to date.

The five New Jersey ZIPs in the top 80 are in familiar upscale towns, although the priciest may surprise you.

Here are the Garden State entrants:

🏡 No. 32 Deal (07723) with a median home listing price of $3.05 million

🏡 No. 46 Alpine (07620), the median home listing price of $2.75 million

🏡 No. 60 Avalon (08202) median home listing price of $2.45 million

🏡 No. 81 Short Hills (07078) median home listing price of $2.18 million

Nationally, the median home listing prices can be staggering. The top zip in the country is Atherton, California, with a median home listing price of $7.95 million. Atherton is a San Francisco suburb, just north of San Jose.

Second place goes to Beverly Hills, California, with the famous ZIP of 90210; its median sales price is $6.90 million.

Only 12 states placed pricy ZIP codes on the list. The state of California has a whopping 61 on the list. The highest individual area is Los Angeles, followed by Newport Beach has 6 and New York City has five.

The expensive ZIP codes are less expensive this year, likely affected by market uncertainty. 53 ZIP codes now have a median price point of at least $2,500,000, compared to 61 in 2022.

The median price point out of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes is $2,597,500, $152,000 lower than last year.

