NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations

HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions.

Under terms of the deal, Vonage neither admitted nor denied the allegations, while agreeing to make its process more transparent.

“We're requiring Vonage to simplify its cancellation process and pay $100 million,” FTC Chairperson Lina Khan said on Thursday via Twitter.

Vonage previous headquarters on Main Street in Holmdel

Similar allegations were made in 2009, ending in a multi-state settlement.

Vonage agreed to change its policies after New Jersey and 21 other states accused the company of making it difficult or impossible for customers to cancel their service.

Earlier this year, Vonage was bought by Ericsson in a $6.2 billion deal with the Swedish company.

In August, Vonage moved its headquarters within Holmdel from 23 Main Street to the Bell Works campus, as previously reported by Asbury Park Press.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

