NJ not the healthiest state in the U.S.: See how we rank

According to a recent report, New Jersey is apparently not the healthiest state in the country. The good news, however, is that we still fair pretty decently when compared to the rest of the nation.

Before we see where New Jersey landed among the healthiest states in the country, let's first see what's actually meant by being healthy. The factors considered when compiling the below list.

The biggest common thread across all states seems to be outdoor activities. And this would make sense since getting out and enjoying the fresh air goes a long way.

But lifestyle also plays a role. When you have a good lifestyle, healthy living tends to follow.

With all of that said, what are the factors that might've kept New Jersey from being number one on this list? What is it that held us back just enough to stop us from getting to that top spot?

Razza NJ via Facebook Razza NJ via Facebook loading...

Could it be our diets? New Jersey does tend to eat a lot of great food, including our pizza. In the Garden State, you can't go wrong with a slice from a local pizzeria shop.

In fact, our food is by far better than many other states give us credit for. Especially when it comes to our pizza, nobody could convince us that it's better anywhere else.

Now yes, one can argue our food might be one of the reasons we didn't get to number one. New Jersey is one of the happiest states in the nation, so it goes to reason that we're also one of the healthiest.

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel with Egg Bacon and Cheese bhofack2 loading...

Not only did New Jersey land in the top 10 among the healthiest states according to this report, but we also landed in the top 3. That, right there, speaks volumes about our healthy lifestyles in the Great Garden State.

So who did we beat, and which state landed the top spot? Check out the list below.

Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being.

Congratulations to Massachusetts for landing at number one on this report. Although it's easy to argue that New Jersey could've easily done better, landing at number three isn't too bad.

When you really think about it, life in the Great Garden State is pretty good. I mean, who else can claim they have more diners than us?

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.