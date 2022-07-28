NJ native Ice-T teams up with Playboy Playmate on weed venture in NJ

JERSEY CITY — A legendary rapper and actor and a Playboy Playmate are the brains behind a recreational marijuana dispensary that could be soon coming to Jersey City.

Actor, hip-hop artist and New Jersey native Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, has been awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board.

Ice-T, who was born in Newark, grew up in Summit, and has a house in Edgewater, has partnered with Playboy model, and cannabis expert, Charis B as the owners of The Medicine Woman dispensary.

The new dispensary, slated to open this fall, is one of the few approved by the notoriously rigorous Jersey City Cannabis Control Board.

The Medicine Woman Jersey City will include 5,000 square feet of premium retail space, featuring the best of New Jersey cannabis brands, limited edition merchandise, education, and inspiration.

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state,” Ice-T said.

Ice-T and Charis B have known each other for 25 years. She is the founder of The Medicine Woman, which started as a California nonprofit delivery service in 2015, focused on plant remedies.

Charis B, whose real name is Charis Burrett, and her husband Luke say they started off with 300 products and have now expanded to more than 1,000 products.

Minorities and people of color have been disproportionately affected by marijuana prosecutions in New Jersey and beyond. Black people in New Jersey are three times more likely than white people to be charged with marijuana possession.

The dispensary has partnered with several local charitable organizations, as well, including The Last Prisoner Project, Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, Jersey City Employment and Training Program, and Hudson County Community College.

The Medicine Woman is currently accepting job applications at HR@themedwoman.com.

