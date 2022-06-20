NJ MVC admits there’s a re-test delay for those who fail

NJ MVC admits there’s a re-test delay for those who fail

If you’re trying to get a driver’s license but fail your road test, will you have to wait months for another chance to pass the test in the Garden State?

Some New Jersey teens, parents and driving instructors are complaining about long waits for a re-test but the state Motor Vehicle Commission insists most people don’t have to wait longer than three or four weeks.

William Connolly, the press secretary for the New Jersey MVC, said in the northern part of the state there is a higher demand for licenses and permits so “some of our locations like Lodi and Wayne have longer appointments (wait times) but on average we’re seeing in the north about 25 days for an appointment right now, in the central part of the state it’s 18 days and in the south, it’s about 11 days.”

What’s being done to fix the problem?

He said to address this issue, they're "trying to expand the capacity that we have for road tests, we’re adding some staff and appointments so we’re working on that issue.”

“When an applicant needs to re-schedule an appointment they don’t just have to go back to the same location if they’re willing to drive a little bit longer, they can probably find a shorter wait time for an appointment.”

He noted there are 15 road test appointment locations across the state, and as of a few days ago, 8 of them had waits of 1 to 5 days.

He was quick to add applicants are required to wait at least 14 days to do a second test, however once they fail their first driving test they are allowed to go online the next day and book a re-test appointment.

Why is the system backed up?

He said this is happening because “more people are driving, more people are getting licenses, people have decided that COVID has changed their calculation for how they use public transportation, so they want to get a license and a car instead of using a train.”

He said another reason for the increased demand is they are also seeing a lot of people moving into New Jersey from areas like New York City who didn’t really drive before, and they are getting a driver’s license for the first time.

Connolly pointed out that after someone passes the written knowledge test they will then make an appointment for their driving test, but they have to wait either three months if they're over 21 or six months if they're younger.

He dismissed rumors that the MVC is blocking out driving test appointment times for unauthorized immigrants who are trying to get their licenses.

“That’s totally not accurate,” he said. “We don’t treat anyone differently based on their legal status, and we don’t even track our applicant’s immigration status.”

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

