NJ minister, police chaplain used oral sex for exorcisms, men say

LINDEN — Several men have accused a Presbyterian minister of sexual assault during supposed exorcisms that involved tongue kissing and oral sex, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

The Rev. Dr. William Weaver, the former pastor of the Linden Presbyterian Church, was under investigation by the regional Presbytery of Elizabeth last year before he voluntarily stepped down and renounced his membership in the church, the report said.

The report cited the accusations of three men who said Weaver, on separate occasions, had them undress before he performed oral sex on them until completion. The men said Weaver made them believe that he needed to remove evil energy from their bodies through their ejaculate fluid.

Weaver also was the Union County Police Department chaplain until 2007 and was a member of the Ethics Committee of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital until 2012, according to this LinkedIn resume.

Weaver has not been charged with any crime.

New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday could not find a working phone number to reach Weaver. He did not immediately return a request for comment sent by email.

