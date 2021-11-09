NJ medium Nini Grace reveals ‘Soul Healing’ and best advice

According to her website, "Nini Grace is a soul healer, who utilizes all of her life and educational experience as an ordained minister, international medium, spiritual life coach and healer as well as teacher of spirituality to help bring balance and harmony to her clients and the world around her."

According to my experience, when Nini Grace comes on my New Jersey 101.5 show, the phones light up with people wanting to get some peace and or closure with someone they lost.

I spoke with Nini, who hails from Avon, and has been acknowledged for “Your Big Beautiful Life” by Oprah Winfrey and OLAY at The Life You Want Tour in Newark, NJ in front of an audience of 17,000 attendees.

Trev: What’s a soul healer?

Nini: "Someone who helps people find their innermost healing. Helping them reset their energy and perspective so that may live a happy and full-filled life."

Trev: When did you know you had the gift?

Nini: I realized when I was 3-years-old that I was seeing spirit and by 9 I knew I was able to understand my intuitive nature and read others."

Trev: How much of a responsibility is it for you?

Nini: "Being a lightworker is a huge responsibility for me. My clients come to me when their hearts are broken and have suffered the biggest losses of their lives. It’s humbling when another trusts you with their heart. And for my Spiritual coaching clients, are making life-altering decorations. These are situations one should always take seriously and with a full and open heart. I’ve spent years fine-tuning and building the discipline around my work so that each of my clients receives only the best I have to give."

Trev: Have you ever been afraid during a session?

Nini: "No, I never work in fear. That vibration doesn’t invite loving energy."

Trev: As a life coach, what’s the best advice you can give to people?

Nini: "There’s power in presence. If we can own the moment we are in, we can then own the next."

If you'd like to see more of Nini Grace;

Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon "Hey Nini" airs live on YouTube.

And Friday, Dec. 3 Believe in the Magic of Spirit: A Loving Evening of Spirit Communications with Nini Grace at The Lions Den in Avon-By-The-Sea NJ.

Tickets can be reserved via email at info@ninigrace.com or 732-439-2078.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey