NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.

Egner died from heroin and fentanyl poisoning, officials said. His obituary says he was 31 years old and is survived by his young daughter.

An investigation found that Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, smuggled the drugs into the jail. Hinton, who was also a prisoner, then gave the drugs to Egner, according to prosecutors.

David Egner died of an overdose at Monmouth County jail at the age of 31. (DOC/Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals) David Egner died of an overdose at Monmouth County jail at 31. (DOC/Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals) loading...

Hinton was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with numerous offenses including first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death.

He is also charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Paul Zagar, an attorney for Hinton, told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement that his client denies providing any controlled dangerous substances (CDS) to Egner.

"The deceased went into his cell and took some CDS off of his counter when Mr. Hinton's door was opened at the request of the deceased so Mr. Hinton could take his garbage out," Zagar said. He stated that Hinton has been drug-free for nearly three months.

"He has been clean and sober for the past 90 days while getting help from the Mission in Asbury and other support groups in the area. He was attending to getting acclimated back into society while sober and helping with his children when arrested on this charge."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

