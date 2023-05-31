NJ man rapes victim at gunpoint with stolen gun, cops say

🔴 A Phillipsburg man is charged with aggravated sexual assault

🔴 Police say he used a stolen revolver to threaten the victim

🔴 The accused assailant has a history with police

A North Jersey man with a troubled history is charged with sexually assaulting a victim at gunpoint while threatening to kill them, according to prosecutors.

Qasim T. Woods, 41, of Phillipsburg was charged on May 19 with second-degree unlawful weapon possession and fourth-degree evidence tampering. He was taken to Warren County Jail.

Six days later on May 25, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office added charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree terroristic threats, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

According to prosecutors, an unidentified person reported the assault to authorities on May 18. Officials said the victim identified the attacker as Woods. Details on when or where the attack occurred were not released to the public.

Investigators later found Woods along with a silver revolver. Officials said the gun was reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

🔴 Frequent name on police blotters

Woods was a familiar face to local police in his former home of Millville in Cumberland County.

Police blotters from 2014 and 2015 include arrests for shoplifting, criminal trespass, and drug offenses. He was also charged with contempt of court after he was picked up as part of a warrant sweep in June 2015 that picked up 55 fugitives, according to State Police.

Woods then spent 197 days, or about six and a half months, in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree drug possession in 2016, according to state records.

