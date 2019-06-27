NJ man prison-bound for gunning down ex’s new boyfriend

A Piscataway man was sentenced to 65 years in state prison for killing a North Brunswick man by gunning him down in his home.

Jerome Davis, 43, was sentenced Thursday for the May 2017 murder of 57-year-old Patrick Olarerin.

During a three-week trial, prosecutors said Davis had stalked and harassed Olarerin, who was dating Davis’ ex-girlfriend, before ultimately entering the victim's home and killing him.

At the time that he killed Olarerin, Davis was waiting to be sentenced for a January 2015 robbery in Union County, according to state records.

In May, a Middlesex County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and burglary.

Under the No Early Release Act, he will have to serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

Davis also was sentenced to the following prison terms, which will run at the same time as the 65 years he received for murder: 10 years for burglary, 10 years for unlawful possession of a weapon, and 10 years for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

