An inmate at a Monmouth County jail killed his cellmate after being mocked for defecating himself, according to prosecutors.

A criminal complaint said Evan Raczkiewicz, 29, killed his cellmate last month on Easter Sunday morning. He faces a reckless manslaughter charge.

Daniel Ferrara was on his work shift in the kitchen at 5:18 a.m., according to the complaint. It stated video surveillance caught Raczkiewicz coming up from behind Ferrara and fatally striking him on the back of his head.

Raczkiewicz appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing, reported the Asbury Park Press. During the hearing, Assistant Monmouth Couty Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley said the killing was Raczkiewicz's response to an embarrassing situation.

Witnesses told investigators they had overheard a conversation between the cellmates the morning of Ferrara's death, according to Sidley.

"The victim had been making fun of the defendant in front of others that morning about an incident that had happened prior in which the defendant had defecated in his pants the night before," Sidley said, according to the APP.

“After striking the victim, the defendant reportedly said to another inmate that the victim should not be f---ing with him,’’ Sidley added.

Superior Court Judge Richard English ordered Raczkiewicz to be held without bail until his trial.

Prosecutors noted that Raczkiewicz was physically far larger than his cellmate. Raczkiewicz is six feet five inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, according to state Department of Corrections records. Ferrara was a 5-foot-8 man and weighed closer to 170 pounds.

Raczkiewicz was sentenced in March to three years in prison for firearms offenses. He was at the jail in Monmouth County for less than five weeks before Ferrara was found dead.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.