NJ man indicted for theft of thousands from grieving families

Jiolio Cincotti, Atlantic Memorials in Mays Landing (Jiolio Joe Cincotti via Facebook, ACPO, Google Maps)

Since his arrest earlier this year, an Atlantic County man has been faced with even more victims who said he ripped them off as they grieved a loved one.

Jiolio “Joe” Cincotti, of the Mays Landing area, has been indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on third-degree charges of theft by deception and money laundering.

Cincotti was accused of deceiving over 30 victims, between October 2020 and December 2023.

Mays Landing Hamilton, NJ (Google Maps)
Cincotti “represented himself as the owner” of Atlantic Memorials in Mays Landing, which makes headstones, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He accepted payment from victims who ordered headstones — but then never delivered the items, nor returned the money.

With all victims that have come forward, the total reported theft was about $50,000.

Anyone with potential information related to the case was urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or online.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers Website.

