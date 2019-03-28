NJ man charged for ‘fighting with himself’ in Wawa parking lot

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A man who was sent home by police after he was reported for "suspicious activity" in front of a Wawa squandered his chance when he came back and exposed himself in the parking lot.

Little Egg Harbor police said Jason Cramer, 37, of New Gretna, was initially sent home from the store in the Mystic Islands section of the township on Tuesday around 9 p.m. on the promise he would call someone to give him a ride, as he appeared to be under the influence of "something."

Another call went to police about 15 minutes later when customers reported Cramer in the parking lot, punching himself in the face, trying to scratch his eyes out, and "fighting with himself." Police said they were told he was yelling obscenities at customers, and had pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

Cramer was then charged with lewdness and taken home by police, pending a future court date.

