NJ man accused of trying to kidnap 19-year-old off Summit street

SUMMIT — A 33-year-old Union County man has been accused of trying to abduct a young woman from a quiet residential street on Saturday.

Shervon James, of the Vauxhall section of Union Township has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced on Sunday.

A 19-year-old Summit resident had been walking around 4 p.m. on Fernwood Road near Whittredge Road when she was approached by a man driving a white, four-door sedan, Ruotolo said.

The woman was unharmed and James was kept under surveillance until arrest warrants were issued, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators now have asked Summit property owners in the area of Fernwood Road between Whittredge Road and Hillcrest Avenue and on Woodmere Drive between Hillcrest and Summit avenues to check their home security systems for weekend video surveillance footage.

Police specifically are looking for any views of a white sedan with black rims, as seen on Saturday between 3:45 and 4:10 p.m.

Anyone with potential footage can contact detectives at 908-277-9400.

“Evidence indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to other members of the community,” Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti said in a written statement.

No further details, including potential motive, were disclosed.

James was arrested and taken to Union County Jail, pending a first court appearance and detention hearing.

