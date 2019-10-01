NJ man accused of robbing two banks, days apart, in nearby towns

A Passaic County man is accused of robbing two banks in neighboring towns, days apart.

Philip N. McGrantham, 69, of Little Falls, was arrested Monday after police say he robbed the TD Bank in Wayne at 281 Valley Road.

Wayne police responded to a robbery panic alarm about 9:55 a.m. Local police, along with FBI and Passaic County Sheriff’s Officers, found McGrantham in his hometown.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft.

On Tuesday, police in Pequannock announced McGrantham was facing charges stemming from a robbery on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Wells Fargo Bank at 523 Route 23.

Township police said that in that heist, McGrantham entered the bank and demanded money, then fled with the undisclosed amount of cash in a red Hyundai SUV.

Before the robbery, McGrantham also made an anonymous, false 911 call in order to divert the attention of law enforcement from the bank, police said.

McGrantham was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree false public alarm stemming from the earlier bank robbery in Morris County.

Anyone with information about the earlier incident is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or Pequannock Police at 973-835-1700.

Wayne police also are seeking relevant information regarding Monday's robbery, and can be contacted at 973-633-3531.

McGrantham was being held at Passaic County Jail, pending a court appearance.

