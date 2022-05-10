NJ man gets 71 years in prison for North Bergen ‘mass shooting’ that left 1 dead

Hudson County prosecutors say a 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 71 years in state prison for shooting four people — killing one of them — at a North Bergen home three years ago.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales, of West New York, was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years for the murder of 40-year-old Carlos Garcia.

He also received three consecutive, seven-year terms for aggravated assault — one for each surviving victim of the May 5, 2019 mass shooting, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

The other two men and one woman were rushed for treatment at a local hospital following the early morning incident.

2033 46th Street, North Bergen

Haughey-Morales was found with gunshot wounds himself a day later, roughly 95 miles away in Pennsylvania, authorities previously confirmed.

He was convicted on all charges by a jury on March 2, following a two-week trial.

Under the No Early Release Act, Haughey-Morales must serve at least 42 and a half years of the 50-year sentence — as well as roughly 18 years of the other three, consecutive sentences.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

