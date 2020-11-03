An incredibly high number of people across the country have applied for gun permits during this crazy year. According to published reports, almost 17 million guns have been purchased already this year -- more, far more than any other previous year.

Gun sales usually rise a little during a presidential election year, with conservatives fearing a Democrat administration limiting their access to firearms. This year is a bit different. First you had the pandemic, with long lines and stores and possible shortages of essentials, so people wanted to protect themselves from people trying to take their basic necessities. Then came the riots in late May and early June, and some that lasted through the fall.

Gun shop owners are seeing far more than just conservatives who already own guns coming in. They are noticing an increase in large numbers of first-time gun buyers, especially among women and African Americans. I know of at least two families who would have never considered the purchase of a firearm, who have applied for gun permits here in New Jersey.

If you are going to apply for a gun permit in this state, educate yourself on the gun laws and then do it again ... and then do it yet again. It's almost not worth having a gun here in New Jersey, unless you are willing to learn and adhere to all the rules and regulations and realize that you are so restricted in their use here. No one knows what will happen after this week's election and folks are bracing for the worst.

So-called "liberal" left-wing ideas are cool in theory, but when the sh%t hits the fan, even the progressives arm up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.