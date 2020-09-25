A lot of things have been postponed, canceled and ruined during this year due to COVID-19 and the state of New Jersey's shutdowns. Probably the most painful of those cancellations and postponements is weddings. Thousands of brides, grooms, and their families have been devastated by the events. The devastation is also huge and possibly disastrous for wedding venues and catering services, many of whom may not be able to continue to operate. As they scramble to accommodate smaller, altered affairs they are trying to get everybody what they need, whenever they can. Trust me, they don't want to disappoint anyone, especially a prospective bride and her family. But many people are angry and want something done.

Fear not, the state government is here to help them, and possibly destroy businesses, that are doing their best to make everyone satisfied and stay in business. The government caused this problem ultimately and now they are stepping in to make it better. It's a bi-partisan effort though. You have a Republican Assemblyman Ron Dancer and a Democrat Senator, Vin Gopal proposing legislation to prevent "price gouging" when it comes to rescheduling wedding. They claim some venues are charging a $20,000 rescheduling fee to secure another date in 2021 to avoid losing a $10,000 deposit. We'd like to ask you if it's price gouging, or the cost of business in a state that shut everything down giving businesses no choice in the matter.

