NJ lawmaker has had enough: Make telemarketer ‘spoof’ calls illegal

New Jersey lawmakers are aiming to crack down on some "spoofing" tactics being used by telemarketers to mask their true identity when your phone rings.

The legislation is sponsored by state Sen. Sam Thompson, R-Middlesex, who says telemarketers spoof him all the time.

Some of these masked calls appear to be originating from the recipient's area code or even their own town.

"I know these calls come when people are in the middle of a meal. And they take it because they think it's a real-live person. But no, it's just the sales call and more frequently than not, a recorded sales call," he said.

He said he might get a call from a number purporting to be "John Jones calling from Middletown" but it's just "some telemarketer trying to push me some product.

"And I've had a tremendous amount, particularly from cruise lines, hotels and other things of that nature."

Thompson's bill would charge telemarketers who mask their location or identity with a disorderly persons offense, or misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine up to $1,000.

They could be charged if they fail to provide the name of the company, or for making a call or text message that displays false or misleading caller ID information.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5