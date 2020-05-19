As states reopen across the country, restaurants, gyms, hair salons included, NJ is still being lectured by the Governor about behaving or he’ll make sure you are “dealt with”. In many states, stay-at-home orders have expired or have been defeated in court and life is returning to normal.

Aggressive opposition in Wisconsin lead to a Supreme Court decision striking down the Governor’s action and the same thing may be unfolding in Oregon. The bottom line is in states where people are ready to go back to work and normal life, there are legal warriors ready to help. Sadly, not in New Jersey.

The Republican Party failed miserably to protect the interest of the millions of constituents represented by Republican legislators. They failed to push back on the Governor when he arbitrarily picked economic winners and losers. They failed to protect your parents and grandparents as they forced nursing homes to take COVID patients knowing that the most vulnerable people were in those facilities.

And now as millions of New Jerseyans are seeing life return to normal in many other states across America, still no voice representing them in Trenton. Who will speak for New Jersey?

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: