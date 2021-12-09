NJ is about to open 30 medical marijuana dispensaries

Time to get out your medical marijuana ID and brush it off. Thirty more medical marijuana dispensaries will be opening in New Jersey.

This is going to be quite revolutionary for New Jerseyans, as we currently have just 23 dispensaries across the entire state.This has left countless patients with no choice but to drive hours to a dispensary that isn’t guaranteed to have what they want in stock.

The amount of people with a Medical ID is rapidly increasing, and as a result, the supply of medical marijuana has not been able to meet the growing demand. This lack of supply is causing many people to out of their medical programs, as their needs are not being adequately served. And let’s face it: marijuana is expensive.

The State of New Jersey recently performed an analysis, calculating that each dispensary should be serving around 2,000 people. They also came to the conclusion that the state should have 61 dispensaries right now, and that they will continue to fall short of these quotas if more people become enrolled this year.

There were numerous applicants for dispensaries this year, and thankfully many were approved. These approved applicants received licenses for medical marijuana businesses only, but will be able to expand down the line when the legal market opens, hopefully in the next year. See the full list of applicants here.

If you are someone who has had to cancel a membership or subscription due to lack of stock, consider keeping your eyes peeled for opening dispensaries. They will continue to roll out across New Jersey and one could very well be in your own backyard.

