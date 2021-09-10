NJ in the top 10 states most worried about their safety

Every year, SafeWise culls all the results of various surveys concerning safety in the United States. Everything from where the violence is, to gun violence in particular, to what people are up at night worrying about in this country.

It’s called the “State of Safety” survey.

Its findings about how people view safety, danger, and crime are pretty interesting and have revealed facts like these, according to their website SafeWise.com.

Interestingly, the crime issue that worries Americans most is package theft. Nearly 50% of respondents worry that this will happen to them. What’s amazing is if you do a quick survey of your friends and neighbors, you’ll probably find that statistic to be pretty accurate.

The second most worrisome crime to Americans they surveyed is property crime. Not surprisingly, after the year we had in 2020, an overwhelmingly large percentage of Americans worry about natural disasters and extreme weather, more so this year than any other.

The other thing that increased worry this year also had to do with world events. Because not only are Americans worried about crime, but the things that may LEAD to crime. For example, unemployment, drugs, homelessness, job and housing insecurity, and civil unrest. All of these were a factor in ramping up this year‘s fear level.

But while these are not unusual things to worry about, it does surprise me that New Jerseyans worry that much at all. Yet on a list of which states worry the most, New Jersey ranks on the top 10 in the country.

What, us? Worry?

Well, apparently we do. In fact, the survey reports the percentage of state populations that are worried about safety on a daily basis. And we are number 8, with a whopping 58% Of New Jersey’s population worrying about their safety. View survey HERE.

So much for the idea that New Jerseyans are tough, jaded and unfazed.

Here, in descending order, are the top 10 states of worry. Alongside are the percentages of the population who say they worry about their safety.

1 - New York 70%

2 & 3 - Maryland & Illinois 64%

4-Texas 62%

5-Nevada 61%

6 & 7 - Florida & Hawaii 59%

8 - New Jersey 58%

9 - Virginia 57%

10 - Alabama 56%

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

