NJ husband shot wife dead then killed himself, prosecutors say

AUDUBON — A borough man shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself in what’s been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a home on Oakland Avenue on Monday around 1 p.m. for a wellness check on 64-year-old Jane Venable and 63-year-old Kevin Venable, after the person who called it in had not heard from the couple since Saturday.

Inside, officers found the bodies of the married couple.

A medical examiner determined the manner of death for both after autopsies on Tuesday.

Police did not comment on a potential motive as of Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can call CCPO at 856-397-6770 or Audubon Police at 856-547-1171.

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.