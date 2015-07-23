NJ Hurricane Drill: What you need to know

In an effort to practice response and coordination in the event of a major hurricane, several state agencies today will conduct an emergency evacuation exercise.

NJDOT maintenance crews load pallets of cones and drums onto a truck to deploy on Route 55 in Cumberland County NJDOT maintenance crews load pallets of cones and drums onto a truck to deploy on Route 55 in Cumberland County (NJ DOT) loading...

While no roads will be closed during the drill, motorists can expect to see increased police and NJDOT crews on several key Shore roadways.

The main purpose of the drill is to prepare to reverse the flow of traffic using message boards, cones and barrels in order to move traffic away from the coast.

The following routes will be impacted during Thursday's exercise:

Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)

Garden State Parkway (mile marker 0 in Lower Township to mile marker 38 in Egg Harbor)

I-195 (mile marker 6 in Robbinsville to about mile marker 34 in Wall)

Route 72 (mile marker 0 in Woodland to approximately mile marker 29 in Ship Bottom)

Route 47 (mile marker 16 to 21 in Dennis, and approximately mile marker 32 to 35 in Maurice River)

Route 347 (mile marker 0 in Dennis to about mile marker 9 in Maurice River)

For more information and updates today, motorists can visit the NJDOT traffic information website and constantly check-in with New Jersey 101.5 Fast Traffic.