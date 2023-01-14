NJ house explodes with 5 firefighters inside — 2 hospitalized

POMPTON LAKES — A fire on Friday night took a breathtaking turn when the house exploded while five firefighters were still inside.

Miraculously, just two firefighters had to be hospitalized — and both are expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

NorthJersey.com reported that the Ramapo Avenue home's resident had been able to get out earlier.

Mayor Michael Serra acknowledged the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, thanking volunteer firefighters who "put their life on the line for Pompton Lakes."

Neighboring West Milford Community Fire Co. 2 also offered their support.

"Just like us Pompton Lakes is 100% volunteer," the company said on Facebook. "These men and women volunteer to help their community and those that travel through it. We ask that everyone keep them in your prayers as well."

Ramapo Avenue is a residential street with two-story Cape Cod homes. On Saturday morning, the house's roof was in the front yard and nothing but the charred remains of the building frame appeared to be standing.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available on Saturday.

