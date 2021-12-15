NJ hospital put me in COVID ward after I tested negative (Opinion)

About 10 days ago I was admitted to a New Jersey hospital with chest pains.

The hospital staff was great from the doctors to the nurses to the techs to the transport people. All of them were professional and caring. After an EKG in the ER showed some issue with my heart, they decided to admit me.

It turned out all subsequent tests were negative, and I was released the next day.

That's the good news. The confusing part of the entire odyssey that makes me question how deadly or serious the threat of COVID-19 is here in New Jersey is where they put me. I WAS ON THE COVID FLOOR!

It didn't bother me, even though I found out while I was walking out the door. But if this thing is so desperately deadly, why would you put an unvaccinated, person who just tested negative, who's well over 50, with possible cardiac issues on the COVID floor?

The cardiologist who had me on a portable heart monitor encouraged me to walk around the floor to keep my heart active. The nurses saw me going from one end of the floor to the other and no one said anything. Again, I don't care, and I don't feel that I was in any danger. But it did make me wonder why so many people are panicking, from average citizens to the highest levels of government, while the folks on the front line didn't flinch.

Other than everyone wearing a mask outside the rooms, things looked pretty much like they did pre-pandemic. The medical professionals are doing their jobs and if given the freedom to treat patients as their experience and training see fit, without government intervention, things would be back to normal sooner rather than later.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

