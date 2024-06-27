NJ heat can sicken your dog – signs to watch out for

The heatwave we experienced last week was no joke. Heat indices of 100 in some places had people who work outdoors trying to survive as much as trying to get their jobs done.

We all know heat exhaustion and heat stroke can have humans passing out and being sent to emergency rooms. This can happen to your dog, too.

Sick dog sleeping on a blanket Photo via sanjagrujic loading...

Showsight Magazine is a publication for people involved in dog shows and their CEO, AJ Arapovic, has offered some expert advice on how to spot signs your dog could be heading into heatstroke and how to prevent it.

“By taking precautions, such as reducing exercise and providing cool water and refreshing treats, you can help your dog stay safe and healthy during a heatwave. It’s important to be responsive to any signs of distress in your pet, and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns about your dog’s health during periods of extreme heat.”

Photo via diego_cervo loading...

Some of the progressively dangerous signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Excessive Panting and Drooling:

These are early signs that your dog is overheating.

Rapid Heartbeat:

Check for a faster-than-normal heart rate.

Bright Red Gums and Tongue:

This indicates overheating.

Lethargy and Weakness:

Your dog may seem unusually tired or weak.

Vomiting or Diarrhea:

These can occur as the heat affects internal systems.

Confusion or Staggering:

Your dog may seem disoriented or have trouble walking.

Seizures or Collapse:

In severe cases, heatstroke can cause seizures or collapse

Some of what you can do to prevent heatstroke in your dog:

Keep your dog hydrated, walk your dog at the coolest times of the day, try to maintain a cooler indoor temperature ideally between 75 to 78 Fahrenheit.

Jack Russell Terrier dog looking how a boy pouring water inti a bowl Photo via alexei_tm loading...

Keep your long-haired dog well-groomed in the summer months and, obviously, never leave them in a hot car.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈