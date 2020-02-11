NJ has 27 communities in Firewise program — Is yours one of them?

A national program to raise awareness of fire hazard protection in wooded and forested areas continues to gain traction after those huge blazes in California and Australia.

New Jersey Forest Fire Assistant Division Warden Joseph Battersby says the Firewise program educates communities on taking responsibility for themselves by reducing their fire risk.

Thy also provide grant support for wildfire mitigation projects — like underbrush removal to reduce fire risk on private land.

"They can be as simple as moving the leaves and gutters or reducing the brush or types of species of plants around a home or even removing some of the mulch around your home. Because when it dries out, that mulch, if there was to be a wildfire in the area, the embers in your mulch can catch the mulch on fire," Battersby said.

According to Battersby, partnering with communities "really helps us."

In New Jersey, 27 communities are signed up for Firewise, which has about 1,500 members nationwide.

