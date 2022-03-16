NJ government is broken — help is on the way (Opinion)

There is no shortage of stories from average New Jerseyans who have had a bad experience with New Jersey government. From MVC to unemployment, New Jerseyans are finding government services either out of reach or obstructed by incompetence.

For me, the problem is simple but annoying, I haven't been able to change the name on my truck registration because of all the limitations put on staffing and timing at MVC. But for me, it's just a paperwork problem. For so many New Jerseyans government incompetence has led to the loss of homes, jobs, and businesses.

It's inexcusable to me that the arrogance and dismissive nature of government pit bureaucrats against the very people they are supposed to serve. Unemployment offices closed, calls going nowhere, and unreturned messages.

For many working people living week to week, government services can be the difference between putting food on the table or skipping meals. While serious problems with government function persist across New Jersey, instead of focusing on finding solutions, the Legislature instead would rather "virtue signal" and spend time voting to divest the state from all investments related to Russia. Not only is this a major distraction, one that will do nothing to address real-world problems, but it could cost taxpayers millions as towns and fund managers have to hire firms to provide accounting services to audit and identify the "Russian" investments.

Beyond the political moves that cost taxpayers as millions of dollars flow to connected professional firms, lawyers, and investment brokers, there's the pension liabilities, debt, and free college to people here illegally. This ever-increasing spending puts an enormous burden on average taxpayers with no relief in sight. There is no surprise that most moves in New Jersey are out of state.

The good news is help is on the way.

Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cumberland, joined me this morning to discuss what he is fighting for in the Senate to fix what is broken. He has teamed up with my new group www.commonsenseclub.org and will be sponsoring the Parental Bill Of Rights.

We're also working with Sens. Mike Doherty, R-Warren; Ed Durr, R-Gloucester; and Joe Pennachio, R-Morris, as we build a meaningful and effective coalition of leaders.

For too long the GOP opposition has been weak and ineffective. Now, with the support of our fast-growing organization, the few legislators who have the guts to step up and fight for you, have the support they need. We're also working with two courageous leaders on the Assembly side, Assembly Members Christian Barranco, R-Passaic, and Brian Bergen, R-Morris.

Stay tuned as we get New Jersey back on track.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

