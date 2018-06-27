NJ girl weeps at rally as dad sits in Jersey ICE center

WASHINGTON —A Highland Park girl was in tears at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court building on Tuesday as she told the story of how agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took her dad into custody as he came home from work.

"He had a very complicated work schedule so I didn't get to see him much. But the day I was going to be able to see him when he got home from work, after I hadn't seen him for two days, he got picked up by ICE and I couldn't see him at all," 12-year-old Michelle Edralin said at a rally, according to a CBS News video.

Edralin said she can only visit her father, Cloyd Edralin, for an hour at a time and his meals are "horrible."

The rally, held after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim countries, was led by the Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale of Reformed Church of Highland Park.

Story continues below the video:

According to Kaper-Dale, Michelle's father, Cloyd Edralin, was a Filipino Green Card holder picked up and detained by ICE on June 4 as he left his house at 5:30 a.m. to head to his job as a machinist. CBS. He was detained because of an 11-year-old firearms conviction, according to CBS News.

According to a GoFundMe page created by his wife, American citizen Brandi Davidson-Edralin, Cloyd Edralin has lived in the U.S. for 30 years and has four children. Donations will go toward his legal defense.

The group also met with Rep. Frank Pallone and Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.

Pallone on Tuesday introduced legislation called the the Compassionate Calling and Immigrant Family Reunification Act of 2018 that would allow parents who are being detained to contact their children, or federal agencies that can help locate them, at no charge.