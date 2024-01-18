NJ gets bad marks for this too common deadly crime

New research has revealed which states have the most hit-and-run crashes, with New Jersey's rate being the third highest in the country.

The research, carried out by Personal Injury Firm Suzuki Law Offices, studied the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2017 and 2021 to determine which states had the highest percentage of fatal motor crashes involving a hit-and-run.

car crash accident on the road Kwangmoozaa loading...

New Jersey ranks third, with a rate of 8.51%. Of 2,857 fatal accidents, 243 involved a hit-and-run, over a third (34%) greater than the U.S. average. Essex County has the highest rate by far, with a quarter of fatal crashes involving a hit-and-run, 9% higher than Hudson County in second.

New Jersey experienced the highest percentage of such incidents between 7 and 8 p.m. and 1 until 2 a.m., where rates climbed to 17%.

car crash accident on street, damaged automobiles after collision in city kadmy loading...

In a statement, commenting on the findings, Richard Suzuki, founding attorney from Suzuki Law Offices said:

Statistics show that California has the worst rate in the nation. Analysis of nationwide data shows two-thirds of all hit-and-runs involved a pedestrian and a single vehicle during dark conditions. This suggests most hit-and-runs happen because the driver wants to avoid detection and the consequences of their actions. But if you hit a pedestrian with a car and flee the scene, it could potentially endanger their life and lead to more serious legal implications. Pedestrians are advised to wear highly visible and reflective clothing to help drivers see you from a greater distance, and take extra caution before crossing the road, especially at night.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.