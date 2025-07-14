Protect your home now: 15 tips to prepare for flooding in NJ

Did you know flooding is the number one cause of thunderstorm-related deaths in the United States? Furthermore, it is the second leading cause of weather-related deaths overall, behind only heat.

The saddest part is that many of those tragedies are preventable.

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Unfortunately, Summer 2025 has became known for scenes of devastating flooding. Especially along the banks of the Guadalupe River near Kerrville, Texas. (Getty Images) loading...

New Jersey's "monsoon season" — the average wettest time of the year — is in July and August. But heavy rain and flooding can occur in any month at any time.

As you may know, there are three types of weather-related flooding that can affect New Jersey:

1.) Coastal flooding, generally associated with ocean-borne storms (like hurricanes) that produce storm surge and rough surf.

2.) River flooding, when preexisting waterways overflow their banks, due to excessive precipitation, high runoff, or enhanced streamflow.

3.) Flash flooding, when heavy rain overwhelms storm drainage systems, causing low-lying areas such as roadways to become inundated with water.

When we talk about flash flooding in particular, you might have a picture in your head of a biblical "Noah's ark" kind of catastrophic. But in reality, a flood is a big puddle — which can still cause plenty of damage, devastation, and death and therefore needs to be taken very seriously.

Severe flooding in Clark, Union County. (Melissa Longo Sapia, Facebook) Severe flooding in Clark, Union County. (Melissa Longo Sapia, Facebook) loading...

During a flood, the classic safety rule promoted for years is "Turn Around, Don't Drown." In other words, never attempt to drive, walk, or swim through flooded areas. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock a fully-grown adult off their feet. It only takes 12 inches of water to float a small car. The underlying road surface may be completely washed away. Plus, flood water is generally full of raw sewage, bloodborne pathogens, and other nasty things.

July 2023 Warren County Flood Aftermath (Listener submitted photo) July 2023 Warren County Flood Aftermath (Listener submitted photo) loading...

As New Jersey braces for yet another significant rainstorm that threatens to bring ponding and flooding issues galore, it is crucial for everyone to take proactive measures to protect both life and property. Preparation is key — here are some easy, common sense steps to prep before the storm arrives:

