NJ father of six has cancer and needs your help

Back in December of this past year Kevin Weeks, 32, from a small town in South Jersey, was given two weeks to live. The doctors told him to get his affairs in order and that it didn't look good at all. It was stage four cancer in his pancreas and his liver. More than six months later, with chemotherapy, vitamin C infusions, other immunotherapies and lots of prayer, Kevin is doing well. He is not out of the woods yet and part of his treatment, $2,400. a month, is not covered by insurance. God knows when any of us would be in this situation and it's nice to know there are people out there who would want to help.

His amazing wife has been by his side the whole time, while trying to hold down the fort with their six kids, ages, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 13. There are three boys and three girls. Kevin is being given incredible care at one of the area's best medical facilities, MD Anderson Cooper at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. I don't like to ask anything of you that I wouldn't do myself, so I'm offering my prayers along with a contribution to his GoFundMe account. Whatever you can do would be great, even if it's in the form of prayer. So far the fact that he is still here is a testament to the power of faith and the incredible doctors and nurses who are amazed by his progress. Kevin's father Bryan reached out to us and as a father, I'd want to know that people out there care enough to try and help. Thank you for whatever you can do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

