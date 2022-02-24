More than a dozen additional vehicle types are now eligible for online registration renewal through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

The agency on Thursday announced the move that's expected to impact more than 80,000 vehicles in the Garden State.

Made possible through a new document-upload feature on the NJMVC website, customers needing help with one of the 17 categories below can renew or replace their registration online. Online renewals and replacements have been an option for standard vehicle users. The MVC says this move will "push the figure of vehicle registration renewals and replacements that can be completed online closer to 100%."

As of Thursday, the following vehicle registration codes are eligible for online renewal and replacement:

taxi (Code 13)

limousine (Code 14)

school bus I (Code 17)

school bus II (Code 18)

special road machinery trailer (Code 23)

farm truck (Code 31)

light duty tow truck (Code 32)

heavy duty tow truck (Code 33)

solid waste dual reg (Code 39)

constructor dual reg (Code 41)

farm use (Code 51)

agricultural tractor (Code 52)

contractor equipment in transit (Code 56)

migrant farm worker (Code 58)

55,000 lbs. or commercial vehicles 55,000 lbs. or more (Code 11)

non-commercial vehicles 55,000 lbs. (Code 16)

ambulance no fee (Code 12)

The new feature will only be available for customers whose registrations did not expire before September 2021.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

