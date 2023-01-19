NJ empowers radicals to decide what is appropriate for your kids (Opinion)

Give me a break. The same bureaucrats who pushed a sexualized curriculum into grade schools and tell us that toddlers are capable of changing their gender identity without parents' approval or even knowledge are not in charge of deciding what is "real news."

The governor signed a bill into law recently directing the state Department of Education to develop the guidelines for what is considered "facts" for kids from kindergarten through high school seniors.

The governor used the controversy and wildly differing opinions on what took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as justification for the new law. Yikes.

Gov. Murphy quoted in the Hudson Reporter:

"Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of disinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse,” said Murphy in a statement. “It is our responsibility to ensure our nation’s future leaders are equipped with the tools necessary to identify fact from fiction."

We have lived through cancel culture through social media for years now. Anyone questioning the difference between "died FROM COVID" and "died WITH COVID" were accused of misinformation and sacked by so-called "fact checkers."

Anyone questioning the efficacy of the COVID vaccine or raising the legitimate question about the publicly reported adverse effects of the vaccine were subject to having their accounts suspended and assailed with vitriol from news outlets and social media trolls.

Those who pointed out the numerous videos showing cops opening gates and actually escorting "protesters" through the Capitol on Jan. 6 were accused of treason.

Those of us who pointed out the corruption in Ukraine and pushed back on the spending of millions of NJ taxpayer dollars to "scrub" the investments of anything to do with Russia were accused of being "Putin apologists."

The idea that some Republicans voted for, and in the case of state Sen. Mike Testa, cosponsored this irresponsible and potentially dangerous piece of legislation, is concerning, to say the least.

How can the GOP claim that they want to restore parental rights and fight the group-think narrative while empowering the same governmental agencies attacking parents' rights? The narrative pushed on kids, especially in states governed by far-left politicians through "official" channels, is eroding the overall confidence in media and communication.

If a government bureaucrat can decide that CNN is appropriate, but Fox News is "fake news," we have a huge problem. Let's hope that the GOP members who pushed for this own up to the mistake and fight equally as hard to repeal the law.

Former mayor, statewide candidate, and champion of individual liberty and protecting families against intrusive government, Steve Lonegan, joined me on the show to discuss the dangers of the new law.

He described the "theft" of our education system, moving away from reading, writing, and math to implement a woke agenda. Steve described the writings of a professor from Rowan who wrote the bill, calling out her definition of bad actors, essentially conservative media commentators, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity among others. How long before it's a show you listen to every morning that is the target of state-sponsored censorship? it's an effort to control freedom of speech and brainwash the kids.

Newark educator and podcast host Anton Wheeler also joined the conversation on air to talk about the dangers of the new law.

Hearings from the public will be held in South, Central, and North Jersey. Steve is asking parents to step up, turn out and fight back. Updates will be posted to his website.

It's time to empower parents through PTA organizations and community groups to reign in the onslaught of misinformation coming from all sides. Empowering the state to make those decisions is misguided and potentially leads to more propaganda disguised as "facts".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years