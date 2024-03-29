NJ Easter weekend forecast: Lots to like, but not 100% dry

The Bottom Line

Our latest round of soaking rain has come to an end. Top rainfall totals on Thursday ended up just shy of 2 inches along NJ's southern coast, adding to what has already been a soggy March. Since rain ended overnight, skies have started to clear and winds have started to kick up.

We find ourselves in a new air mass on this Good Friday. But the new one is not that different from the old one. So while Friday will be a windy, blustery day, temperatures will end close to late March normals.

The only other hiccup through the holiday weekend is a chance for spotty showers on Saturday. Easter Sunday will easily be the nicest day of the week.

And then, just as we turn the calendar page from March to April, a resurgence of wet, unsettled weather returns. Next chance of soaking rain will be in the middle of next week.

Friday

Lots of sunshine! And dry weather from start to finish! But also lots of wind.

Wind gusts will kick to about 30 mph through Friday morning and afternoon, blowing out of the northwest. Not quite ferocious, damaging, or dangerous. But noticeable.

Friday's forecast looks clear, but we will battle a chilly wind throughout the day. (Accuweather) Friday's forecast looks clear, but we will battle a chilly wind throughout the day. (Accuweather) loading...

Temperatures are starting off Friday near 40 degrees, made extra chilly by the increasing breeze. Highs will reach the lower-mid 50s, par for the course for this time of year. So, aside from the wind, it will look like a nice day.

A chilly breeze will continue Friday night, with clear skies. With low temperatures in the upper 30s, wind chills may touch the 20s overnight.

Saturday

Skies on Saturday will progress from early sunshine to abundant cloud cover. High temperatures will warm to around 55 to 60 degrees. So far so good.

However, Saturday will not be completely dry. A batch rain showers is expected to dive through New Jersey in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Those showers will be spotty (hit or miss). And light, with rainfall totals no more than a tenth of an inch. But it still represents the one wrinkle in an otherwise solid weekend weather forecast.

A shower may creep in late Saturday, but it will be light and brief. (Accuweather) A shower may creep in late Saturday, but it will be light and brief. (Accuweather) loading...

Sunday

Easter Sunday is the pick of the bunch, the nicest day of the week.

Easter Sunday will be a beautiful day here in New Jersey, and across the entire southern swath of the country. (Accuweather) Easter Sunday will be a beautiful day here in New Jersey, and across the entire southern swath of the country. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect partly sunny skies and dry weather throughout Sunday. High temperatures should push into the 60s for the majority of the state. (Exceptions: NW NJ and the immediate coast.)

There is a chance that showers creep in just before Midnight Sunday night.

Monday & Beyond

Happy April! The new month will begin with a return to unsettled, damp weather.

Monday will bring clouds and on/off showers to New Jersey. And temperatures will respond, falling back to the lower 50s or so.

Another big storm system looms for next week, affecting New Jersey primarily from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Accuweather) Another big storm system looms for next week, affecting New Jersey primarily from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Accuweather) loading...

Things look to turn even better on Tuesday and Wednesday, as we enter another period of generally wet weather. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Embedded thunderstorms are possible (even likely). Rainfall totals may exceed two inches again, raising ponding and flooding concerns.

Plus, latest model guidance is even showing a few snowflakes in North Jersey at the tail-end of this thing Wednesday night, so that is something we will have to watch.

